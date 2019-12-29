PURCHASE LINE — The Clearfield boys basketball team fell behind Ligonier Valley 18-8 after one quarter in Saturday evening’s Lions Club Christmas Tournament Championship at Purchase Line High School and ended up on the wrong end of a 69-63 final.
The Bison cut their deficit to 32-26 at the half, but the Rams surged back to a 10-point lead (54-44) by the end of the third and held on for the victory.
Cole Miller led the Bison with 21 points, drilling seven 3-pointers in the contest. Cade Walker added 19 points and eight rebounds, while Karson Rumsky scored 11.
With the loss, the Bison dropped to 4-3 on the season.
Clearfield hosts Otto-Eldred on Thursday.
Clearfield—63
Walker 7 5-7 19, Rumsky 4 1-1 11, Lopez 0 1-3 1, Pallo 3 0-0 6, Winters 1 0-0 2, Miller 7 0-0 21, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Ryan 1 1-2 3, Gearhart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-13 63.
Ligonier Valley—69
M. Marinchal 8 5-8 23, Neidbalson 4 2-2 10, M. Marinchak 3 1-2 9, Silk 7 1-4 16, Ludwig 2 0-0 4, Mills 2 1-4 5, Seftas 0 0-0 0, Hollick 1 0-0 2. Totals: 27 10-18 69.
Three-pointers: Miller 7, ; M. Marinchak 2, M. Marinchak 2, Silk.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 8 18 14 23—63
Ligonier 18 14 18 19—69