KANE — The Clearfield boys golf team dropped a pair of close matches Tuesday at Kane.
The host Wolves topped the Bison 175-188, while Coudersport trimmed Clearfield by a single stroke, 187-188.
Harrison Peacock led Clearfield with a 44, while Luke Roach carded a 45. Justin Maines added a 47 and Alex Lansnberry rounded out the scoring with a 52.
Kane’s Curt Barner shot the low round of the day with a 42.
Clearfield is back in action Thursday, hosting a Mountain League meet at 1 p.m.
Kane—175
Curt Barner 42, Max Bizzack 44, Ian Ohara 44, Carter Carlisle 45.
Coudersport—187
Garrett Kellert 45, Ryan Clauser 45, Jacob Cracknell 48, Brady Streich 49.
Clearfield—188
Harrison Peacock 44, Luke Roach 45, Justin Maines 47, Alex Lansberry 52. Others: Eric Fletcher 63, Noah Jordan 64.