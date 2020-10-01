HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team defeated visiting Central 3-1 Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Crae Ruiz scored two goals for the Bison. His first came just 2:58 into the game on a penalty kick. He added another at 59:20 to give the Bison a 2-1 lead, and Luke Sidorick scored an insurance goal at 61:22.
Graeson Graves made one save for the Bison, who improved to 6-2 overall and 5-2 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield hosts DuBois Saturday morning at 10.
Clearfield 3, Central 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Crae Ruiz, CL, (penalty kick), 2:58.
2. Zach Gahagan, CE, (unassisted), 33:42.
Second Half
3. Ruiz, CL, (Luke Winters), 59:20.
4. Luke Sidorick, CL, (unassisted), 61:22.
Shots: Central 2, Clearfield 10.
Saves: Central (Zeb Wyant) 7, Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 1.
Corner kicks: Central 0, Clearfield 2.