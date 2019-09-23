HYDE — The Clearfield jayvee football team downed visiting Central Mountain 27-10 Monday evening at the Bison Sports Complex.
Jose Alban led the Bison with three touchdowns. He had 12 carries for 128 yards and two scores, and added three receptions for 44 yards and another TD.
Clearfield quarterback Caden Irwin connected on seven of his 13 pass attempts for 102 yards and the 3-yard TD pass to Alban.
He also had a 1-yard touchdown run.
Nate Natoli added 54 yards on 10 carries and had a 30-yard reception.
Max Paul-Cook had an interception. Graeson Graves was 3-for-4 on PATs
The Bison host Bellefonte on Sept. 30.