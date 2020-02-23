HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team had an up and down day at Saturday’s District 4-9 class 3A Tournament at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium.
But at the end of the day, the Bison crowned two champs in Hayden Kovalick (170) and Oliver Billotte (285) and pushed through 10 of the 12 wrestlers that entered the tournament.
“We came into a district tournament with our core being ninth and tenth graders,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “At times we wrestled like ninth and tenth graders and sometimes we wrestled like we were 11th and 12th graders. That’s to be expected.
“We came in and we competed. It was nice to get a couple district champions. I think we could have had a couple more, but we made some underclassmen mistakes in the district tournament.”
The Bison had five reach the championship finals, but Evan Davis (106), Nolan Barr (126) and Mark McGonigal (152) all had to settle for second.
Kovalick earned a district title as a sophomore by pinning St. Marys’ Ravis Bobby in 3:21. Kovalick, the top seed at the weight, pinned DuBois’ Ryan White in 1:33 in the semis.
“He had to stay focused,” Aveni said of Kovalick. “That was a big thing for him. And he came in and took first in his first district championship.”
Billotte, also a top seed at his weight, took care of DuBois’ Alex Ohara 5-0 in the finals after decking Bradford’s Dylan Mazzone in 1:05 in the semifinals.
“Oliver is looking real solid at heavyweight. He’s staying in position and doing what he needs to do.”
Davis, Barr and McGonigal joined teammates Kovalick and Billotte in the finals, but all lost by fall.
“We have to stay off our back. We can’t get pinned,” Aveni said. “It doesn’t matter what the score is. You can be losing 14-0 , but if you pin them, you’re going too get your hand raised. We have to stop getting pinned, and we’re still seeing that with some underclassmen.”
Davis had Williamsport’s top-seeded Cael Nasdeo on his back and in trouble twice in their finals bout and was up by scores of 5-1 and 11-4. But he was taken to his back and pinned with 53 seconds left in the bout.
“The kid from Williamsport was on his back twice in very tight situations and found a way out,” Aveni said. “We got on our back and didn’t.”
Davis notched a pair of first-period falls to reach the finals.
Barr also picked up pins in his two matches leading up the title bout, but also got caught and pinned there by Bradford’s Lukas Lasktash.
“You learn lessons and you get better,” Aveni said. “You make mistakes and you get better.”
McGonigal had a mountain to climb in the finals against returning PIAA champion Ed Scott of DuBois. Scott pinned McGonigal in 1:41 in a battle of returning district champs to notch his fourth straight district title and earn the Outstanding Wrestler Award.
“We would have liked to have seen Mark compete a little better there with Ed Scott.” Aveni said. “We know how good he is, but we want to compete with those guys.”
McGonigal had a major decision and pin leading into the finals bout.
Bison 138-pounder Luke Freeland went 3-1 on the day with three falls, including a pin of St. Marys’ Gregory Tettis in the third-place bout. Freeland also notched an 11-second fall and suffered his only defeat in a tough 7-4 semifinal loss to DuBois’ Chandler Ho.
“Great tournament by Luke Freeland.” Aveni said. “I thought he looked real good. His loss was a tough one to Chandler Ho, and we know he’s good. There’s a questionable call in there and it’s a one-point match and we would have wrestled a little bit differently in the third.”
Derrick Bender went 1-2 in a small 113-pound weight bracket, but ended up in fourth place thanks to a 9-0 major decision over Selinsgrove’s Donovan Goundie to avenge a regular-season loss.
The Bison also had three fifth-place finishers in Karson Kline (145), Brett Zattoni (182) and Matt Bailor (195).
Kline ran into Shikellamy’s Cade Ballestrini, a returning PIAA qualifier, in the semifinals and suffered a loss by tech fall, dropping him to the consys where he was caught and pinned by DuBois’ Austin Mitchell to push him to the fifth-place bout.
It’s a scenario that played out due to a late-week bracket change by Ballestrini, who entered at 138, but it was later discovered his weight loss plan wouldn’t allow the drop.
So he was granted the chance to re-enter at 145 by the PIAA.
“That was a tough draw for Karson (at 145), getting a kid in the semis that was allowed to change weights,” Aveni said. “That took us out of our thought process. Going into a district tournament you prepare yourself for what you are capable of doing and until Thursday our plan was to hopefully beat the first two kids and end up in the finals, and then we were looking at a whole differenct scenario.
“He made a mistake and got pinned in a one-point match and he had to gut it out and come back and take fifth.”
Kline beat Bradford’s Drake Hayden 6-2 to punch his ticket to regionals.
Zattoni dropped a pair of two-point bouts in overtime during the tournament and had to settle for a fifth-place finish, which he got when Cranberry’s Brayden McFetridge had to medically forfeit.
Bailor, the sixth seed, went 2-2 with two falls, inlcuding a pin of fifth seed Logan Crick of Shikellamy in the fifth-place bout.
“Outstanding,” Aveni said of Bailor. “I’m just proud of where he’s come from and what he’s doing.”
Senior JD Graham went 0-2 at 160 and was eliminated from the tournament.
“He came in here and competed,” Aveni said. “I was glad to have him as part of our program, and we’re going to miss him.”
Only one (Zattoni) of the 10 Bison advancing to regionals is a senior.
“We qualified 10 kids for the next round, so we get another week of work, another week of practice, another week of experience,” Aveni said.
“We’re going to try to really crank it up. I think I have some guys that can really compete. They need to step up and compete and put their hats in the ring at a regional level.
“I think a lot of them can put their hats in the ring on the second day, so hopefully that’s where we’re at and we have some guys wrestling late on Saturday.”