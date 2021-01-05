HYDE — It may be starting several weeks later than scheduled, but the Clearfield boys basketball team is ready to embark on the 2021 season.
The Bison are slated to open with Tyrone Friday at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium after navigating a challenging preseason that included a two-week stoppage when the governor shut down all extracurricular high school activities to help mitigate the spread of COVID.
“The kids have been fantastic,” said seventh-year head coach Nate Glunt. “They take it one day at a time, just like the rest of us. Things change day-to-day, hour-to-hour, and they are just so receptive and understanding. They are just doing a great job of listening and adapting to each new day.
“We just want to play games. Every opportunity we’ll cherish. We are going to do the best we can. We’ve already had to make a lot of changes, just like everybody else. Everybody is making adjustments. Our administration has been fantastic here at our school. Everyone is doing a good job following protocols. Everyone is doing everything they can to be as safe as they can while going to school and participating in extracurricular activities.”
Clearfield, which was 15-9 last season while winning its sixth straight District 9 title, lost five players to graduation, including 1000-point scorer Cade Walker and starting point guard Andrew Lopez.
But the Bison should be well-positioned to replace those lost minutes with the return of 10 letterwinners — five (Matt Pallo, Curvy Purkett, Karson Rumsky, Nick Ryan, Luke Winters) of them seniors. Also coming back is senior Jake Lezzer, who took a year off of the sport.
“We have six seniors who are going to be contributors. When you have six seniors, that’s big,” Glunt said.
“We have Karson. Nick Ryan played a lot last year. Luke and Matt started. We have four starters coming back. And with Jake coming back out, he’s going to get a lot of minutes. That group is going to get a lot of minutes.”
Juniors Ryan Gearhart, Nasheed Thompson and Isakk Way and sophomores Morgen Billotte and Cole Miller are also returning letterwinners.
“We have a junior class that is so improved,” Glunt said. “Ryan Gearhart, Isaak Way, Nasheed Thompson .. they are ready to go. And our sophomores have been good the whole way up through.
“Cole played a lot as a freshman. He averaged double figures over the last half of the season. And Morgen and Andon (Greslick) are doing a great job. We’re just fortunate to have such a great group. They listen, they practice hard, they respect each other, they take care of things off the court. Just a great group.”
Rumsky leads the returners offensively after averaging 13.2 points per game his junior season while scoring in double digits in 15 of the Bison’s games. Miller (7.2) and Pallo (6.3) are the second- and third-leading returning scores for the Bison and will be needed to make up for the lost offense from Walker, who averaged 17 points per contest.
“We want to be balanced,” Glunt said. “We want to have a lot of different guys scoring in every game. Any given night, you don’t know what is going to happen, but if you have options that gives you the opportunity to win. We have options and kids that really want to do it the right way.”
Many of those options are underclassmen who Glunt says are ready to step into significant roles.
“Ryan Gearhart has been fantastic and will get a lot of minutes,” he said. “Cole will too obviously. Isaak and Nasheed were great this summer and have come to the workouts and done so well, and Morgen and Andon have been pleasant surprises so far in the preseason.”
While the Bison have plenty of scoring options and have been known for their defense under Glunt, they did have some struggles last season with rebounding. And that has been fully addressed heading into the season.
“That has been a point of emphasis, playing this summer and in the offseason program leading up to and during our preseason now,” Glunt said. “Rebounding is the name of the game. You give yourself more opportunities to score the more you rebound.”
While the Bison’s biggest goal this season is simply to play as many games as possible, knowing that the season could be interrupted or even shut down at a moment’s notice due to the pandemic, Glunt says his team is certainly looking for more hardware if possible.
“We want to be as good as we can be by the end of the season,” he said. “We definitely want to compete for a (Mountain) League championship and for a district championship and do the best we can to have a winning season.
“We just want to be playing our best basketball at the end of the season and see what happens.”
Roster
Seniors
Jake Lezzer, Matt Pallo, Curvy Purkett, Karson Rumsky, Nick Ryan, Luke Winters.
Juniors
Erik Fletcher, Justin Fletcher, Ryan Gearhart, Adam Miller, Nasheed Thompson, Isakk Way, Caleb Wilt.
Sophomores
Morgen Billotte, Zach Billotte, Andon Greslick, Cole Miller.
Freshmen
Luke Pallo, Braylen Way.
*Returning Letterwinners
Schedule
January
8—Tyrone. 9—at Bellefonte, 3:30 p.m. 13—DuBois, 7:15 p.m. 14—Penns Valley. 16—at Philipsburg-Osceola, 4 p.m. 19—Philipsburg-Osceola. 22—at Central. 26—Bald Eagle Area.29—at Tyrone.
February
1—West Branch. 2—Brookville. 5—Huntingdon. 9—at Penns Valley. 11—Punxsutawney. 15—at Curwensville. 18—at DuBois. 24—at Punxsutawney, 7:15 p.m.
Varsity games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted