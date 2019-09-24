MARTINSBURG — The Clearfield boys soccer team shut out host Central 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Andrew Lopez led the Bison with three goals and an assist, while Luke Winters netted two goals.
The duo scored 15 seconds apart late in the first half to make it 4-0 at the break.
Lopez finalized the scoring just 1:49 into the second half. Nick Ryan assisted on the play.
Graeson Graves, who made six saves, and Todd Hallman, who recorded two, combined for the shutout.
“The boys played a great game tonight,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “They controlled the entire game. Andrew Lopez and Luke Winters were dominant as strikers. Defense played great with Trevor Hoffman, Nate Barr and Hayden Williams holding the Central strikers to no goals. A lot of new players saw some varsity action tonight.
“It’s is nice to see all the players having fun and cheering each other to victory. It’s nice for a coach to get his JV team some varsity action to help train his players for injuries and future years. It is a pleasure to coach such good young men.”
Clearfield improved to 6-1 with the victory.
The Bison travel to Huntingdon on Thursday.
Clearfield 5, Central 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Luke Winters, (Andrew Lopez), 2:20.
2. Lopez, 7:20.
3. Lopez, 39:42.
4. Luke Winters, 39:57.
Scoring Summary
5. Lopez, (Nick Ryan), 41:49.
Shots: Clearfield 16, Central 8.
Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves, Todd Hallman 2) 8. Central (Zeb Wyant) 7.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 4, Central 4.