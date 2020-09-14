WINGATE — The Clearfield boys soccer team blanked host Bald Eagle Area 2-0 on Monday evening.
Luke Winters and Crae Ruiz had the goals for the Bison, who improved to 2-0 on the season.
Graeson Graves made seven saves to record the shutout.
The Bison are back in action Wednesday, hosting Tyrone.
Clearfield 2, Bald Eagle Area 0
First Half
1. Luke Winters, (unassisted), 29:44.
Second Half
2. Crae Ruiz, (unassisted), 53:41
Shots: Clearfield 23, Bald Eagle Area 6.
Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 7. Bald Eagle Area (Seth Koch) 13.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 7, Bald Eagle Area 2.