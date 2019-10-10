BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield boys soccer team won its tenth Mountain League game Thursday with a 5-1 decision over host Bellefonte.
The Bison led 3-0 at the break, thanks to goals by Luke Winters, Seth Visnofsky and Andrew Lopez, who added two more in the second half to record the hat trick.
Graeson Graves nearly posted the shutout, but Raider Shea Chapman scored with 26 seconds left in the game. Graves had eight saves.
“We played a great game tonight,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “We passed really well, and had lots of shots on goal. Graeson played an excellent game. Midfield was dominating all game and defense was stellar all game. We are coming together and playing better every game.”
Clearfield (11-2 overall, 10-1 league) is back in action Monday at Penns Valley,
Clearfield 5, Bellefonte 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Luke Winters, C, (unassisted), 4:33.
2. Seth Visnofsky, C, (unassisted), 35:33.
3. Andrew Lopez, C, (Hugh Brickley), 39:08.
Second Half
4. Lopez, C, (Winters), 45:33.
5. Lopez, C, (unassisted), 54:37.
6. Shea Chapman , B, (unassisted), 79:34.
Shots: Clearfield 24, Bellefonte 15.
Saves: Clearfield (Graeson Graves) 8, Bellefonte (Quin Tooker) 14.
Corner kicks: Clearfield 3, Bellefonte 8.