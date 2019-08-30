The Bison Alumni Band event is just two weeks away.
All Clearfield Bison Band Alumni are invited to return to the field with the current Clearfield Bison Band for the 2019 Homecoming game on Sept. 13. They will perform the Clearfield Alma Mater, the National Anthem, and Clearfield Fight Song. No marching is required. Alumni are also welcome in the stands during the game to play more songs with the band.
Bring your instruments, batons, flags, dress in red and black, and join us for an evening of music and fun. Music will be provided at the event. If you need to borrow an instrument or equipment, please let them know.
A reception for all participants starts at 5:30 p.m. near the band bleachers, and pregame starts at 6:30 p.m. This event will happen rain or shine. They would like to list the names of all participants in a small program and would need to know by Sept. 6 if someone would like to be included. Please provide your graduation year and any family ties to a current Bison Band member.
You may register online at www.BisonAlumniBand.weebly.com.