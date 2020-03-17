ERIE — Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Diocese of Erie has announced that all public Masses within the dioceses will be suspended effective today, March 18, until further notice.
In the press release, Persico said even though public Masses will be suspended, every priest in the diocese will offer a private Mass each day.
Persico said he is asking for families to worship together in homes each Sunday and the diocese website will have a link for the day’s readings, as well as a livestream of Mass from St. Peter Cathedral in Erie each Sunday morning. Final details — including the time — can be found at www.eriercd.org.
Churches will also be kept open for visitation and parishioners are encouraged to keep an acceptable distance away from one another.
Funeral Masses may continue to be celebrated, but with only the immediate family members and funeral home workers present.
Baptisms may continue to be celebrated, but only with the sponsor(s) and immediate family members present. New water must be blessed for every individual baptism.
Marriages may also continue to be celebrated, but only with the bride, groom, two witnesses, and immediate family members present.