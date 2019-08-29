The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

If twins, please designate. There is no charge.

Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.

Progressland residents with birthdays on:

Aug. 31, 2019

Aubree Cathcart

Junior Cowder

Kay Gransee

Ted Holt

Shirley London

Kimberly Shepler

Don Smeal

G. Charles Waring, Sr.

Ashley Williams

Sept. 1, 2019

Sati Launne Davis

Sandy Eminhizer

Ashley Flood

Lex Lidgett

Colleen Murray Lutchko

Connie Yocum

Sept. 2, 2019

Alden W. Beck Jr.

Alessa Clark 

William R. Hewitt

Lara Legenski

Lee Yastro

Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.

