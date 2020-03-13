The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

If twins, please designate. There is no charge.

Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.

Progressland residents with birthdays on:

March 14, 2020

Sonia Anderson

Jeanie Beck

Martha Bush

Abigail Depto

Justin Dudurich

Allison Freeman

Jonathan Keith

Nehemiah Knause

Diana Rorabuagh

Paul Young

March 15, 2020

Denise DeLisle

Jason Elensky

James Hyll

Lori Jozefik

Jameson Smith

Zoe Walf

Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.

Tags