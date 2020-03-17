The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
If twins, please designate. There is no charge.
Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.
Progressland residents with birthdays on:
March 18, 2020
Jaden Albert
Jakob Bainey
Linda Bowen
Betty Butler
Doug DeLisle
Christopher Hoover
Kathy Huber
Suzanne Koziel
Michael Lezzer
Carole Pry
Jean Stauffer
Ashley Wisor
Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.