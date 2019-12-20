The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
If twins, please designate. There is no charge.
Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.
Progressland residents with birthdays on:
Dec. 21, 2019
Roger Hamilton
Cathie Hugar
Nancy Hummel
Craig Mays
Genieve Miles
Peyton Perks
Debbie Schnarrs
Isabella Walstrom
Dec. 22, 2019Margie Anderson
Casey Buck
Marissa Ann Brothers
Brina Carfley-Bickel
Sharon R. Gates
Matthew D. Gray
Bryton Haruey
Edye Levin
Martin Royer
Jack Shepler Jr.
Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.