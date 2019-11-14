The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
If twins, please designate. There is no charge.
Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.
Progressland residents with birthdays on:
Nov. 16, 2019
Maria Ishman
Faye Lauer
Mary Ann Kritzer
Sandy Levine
Anastasia Ricciotti
Mary Jane Rothrock
Tam Smeal
Joan K. Stiner
Cheryl Walston
Jean Williams
Nov. 17, 2019
Tom Bainey
Damon Charles
Haley Conklin
Andrea Dudurich
Dennis Harkleroad
Trent W. Jasper
James Lauer
Alan Luzier
Betty Mohney
Nill Templeton
Haley S. White
Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.