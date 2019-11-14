The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

If twins, please designate. There is no charge.

Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.

Progressland residents with birthdays on:

Nov. 16, 2019

Maria Ishman

Faye Lauer

Mary Ann Kritzer

Sandy Levine

Anastasia Ricciotti

Mary Jane Rothrock

Tam Smeal

Joan K. Stiner

Cheryl Walston

Jean Williams

Nov. 17, 2019

Tom Bainey

Damon Charles

Haley Conklin

Andrea Dudurich

Dennis Harkleroad

Trent W. Jasper

James Lauer

Alan Luzier

Betty Mohney

Nill Templeton

Haley S. White

Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.

Tags