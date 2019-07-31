Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN CLEARFIELD COUNTY... AT 1140 AM EDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR ROCKTON TO 6 MILES SOUTHWEST OF CURWENSVILLE, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 15 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO TREES, ROOFS, AND SIDING. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CURWENSVILLE, HYDE, ROCKTON AND GRAMPIAN. FOR THOSE DRIVING ON INTERSTATE 80, THIS INCLUDES AREAS BETWEEN THE DUBOIS ROUTE 255 AND PENFIELD EXITS, SPECIFICALLY FROM MILE MARKERS 106 TO 109. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. && HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH