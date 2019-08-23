The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
If twins, please designate. There is no charge.
Proper first names must be submitted; nicknames will not be published.
All birthdays submitted are eligible for the $50 birthday bonus awarded at the end of every month.
Progressland residents with birthdays on:
Aug. 24, 2019
Alicia Chambers
Jeanne Eshelman
Chuck Ferguson
Jean Harkleroad
Millie Hopkins
Reginal Turner
Darlene Walstrom
Scoh Wrye
Aug. 25, 2019
Anna Baughman
Lisa Valerie Baughman
Edward Eshelman
Robert Gavlock
Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813.