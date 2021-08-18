Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 447 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 29 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN ELK FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LANCASTER LEBANON LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN UNION YORK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BEDFORD, BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, CARLISLE, CHAMBERSBURG, CLEARFIELD, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, GETTYSBURG, HARRISBURG, HERSHEY, HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LANCASTER, LAPORTE, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, NEWPORT, POTTSVILLE, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SOMERSET, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WAYNESBORO, WILLIAMSPORT, AND YORK.