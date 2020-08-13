The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
If twins, please designate. There is no charge.
Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.
Progressland residents with birthdays on:
Aug. 15, 2020
Rochelle A. Bartley
Dorothy Conrad
Anna Davis
Brittney Mayhew
Don Modzel
George Monoskey
Ed White
Aug. 16, 2020
Vera J. Butler
Airyianna Gray
Tyler Johnston
Pastor Jeff Lauer
Sara Poole
Anna Marie Ricotta
Kim Schwartz
Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.