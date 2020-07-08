Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CLEARFIELD...CENTRE... AND BLAIR COUNTIES UNTIL 745 PM EDT... AT 712 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED SEVERAL SLOW MOVING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER CLEARFIELD, CENTRE AND BLAIR COUNTIES. WIND GUSTS 40 TO 50 MPH AND PEA SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... TYRONE, PHILIPSBURG, WOODLAND, OSCEOLA MILLS, CHESTER HILL, HOUTZDALE, NORTH PHILIPSBURG, SOUTH PHILIPSBURG, SANDY RIDGE, JEFFRIES, MORRISDALE, WEST DECATUR, RAMEY, BRISBIN, WALLACETON AND GLEN HOPE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&