The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

If twins, please designate. There is no charge.

Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.

Progressland residents with birthdays on:

July 3, 2021

Carol Brothers

Parker Domico

Sandy Shaffner

Donna Sonderland

July 4, 2021

Chester E. Beck

Fred Beckman

Pam Hensel

  • Janelle Mulhollen
  • Justin Mulhollen

Roger Rummings

Taylor Shepler

Jeanette Straw

July 5, 2021

Eleanor Bodle

John Francisco

Weston Luzier

Lindsay Mays

Lindsay Mulhollen

Alyssa Twigg

  • Denotes Twins

Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.

