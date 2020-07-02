The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

If twins, please designate. There is no charge.

Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.

Progressland residents with birthdays on:

July 3, 2020

Carol Brothers

Ron Daub

Parker Domico

Lisa Fletcher

Judy Freeman

Shirley Johnson

Deb Lanager

John Wright

July 4, 2020

Gloria Baughman

Chester E. Beck

Fred Beckman

Ed Cartwright

Brantley Elensky

Rod Guenot

Pam Hensal

Adelynn Maines

*Janelle Mulhollen

*Justin Mulhollen

Roger Rummings

Taylor Shepler

Jeanette Straw

Diann Turner

July 5, 2020

Julie Bakaysa

Eleanor Bodle

Larry Cyphert

John Fransico

Jim Hutton

Weston Luzier

Lindsay Mays

Lindsay Mulhollen

Dean Tozer

Linda Twiddy

Alyssa Twigg

*Denotes twins

Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.

