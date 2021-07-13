Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.