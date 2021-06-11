The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

If twins, please designate. There is no charge.

Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.

Progressland residents with birthdays on:

June 12, 2021

Jonas Belinda

Bryan Gmerek

*Carson Gray

*Wyatt Gray

Macy C. Hughes

Pastor Ken Leonard

Marla Liegey

Ella L. Miller

Audie Pentz

Gary Potts

Chaisley Rodger

Breanne Lee Stiver

William J. Webster

June 13, 2021

Heather English

Davey Hand

Linda Houser

Madlyn Lockett

Joey Luzier

Beth Shepler

*Denotes twins

Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.

