The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication.
Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.
If twins, please designate. There is no charge.
Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.
Progressland residents with birthdays on:
May 15, 2021
Coral Bainey
Tallon Dickson
Bob Faulkner
Judy Huber
Tracy Huber
Jen Kopchik
Jim Parks Jr.
Thad Pry
Chris Simler
LeeAnn Stiver
Josh Webster
Mary Lou Welker
May 16, 2021
Dennis Brothers
Olivia Brown
Aaron English
Amanda Harris
Patricia Leamer
Dorothy Luce
Pastor Clint Pearsall
Donna Viehdeffer
Mary Lou Welker
Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.