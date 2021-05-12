Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...The Northern and Western Mountains of Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The frost will occur mainly in valley locations. Unprotected early season plantings may freeze, especially in some of the high mountain valleys, where the temperatures could dip to 31 or 32 degrees for a few hours just before sunrise Thursday. Frost can occur when air temperatures taken a few feet off the ground are still above freezing. The air right at ground level can be a few degrees colder. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&