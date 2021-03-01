Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low 14F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.