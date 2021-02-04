Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.