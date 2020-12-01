Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES, WITH STORM TOTAL SNOW AMOUNTS RANGING FROM 3 TO 5 INCHES IN MOST AREAS, EXCEPT LOCALLY 6 INCHES PLUS OVER WESTERN MCKEAN COUNTY. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...MCKEAN, ELK AND CLEARFIELD COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON EST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE SNOW WILL BE STEADIEST AND HEAVIEST LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THE FIRST HALF OF TONIGHT. SIGNIFICANT BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW IS ALSO EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS WILL INCLUDE SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITY. CALL 5 1 1 OR VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. TO REPORT SNOW OR ICE, POST TO THE NWS STATE COLLEGE FACEBOOK PAGE, USE TWITTER @NWSSTATECOLLEGE, OR VISIT WEATHER.GOV/CTP. &&