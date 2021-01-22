The Progress is happy to announce the birthdays of area residents, but many times the information is received too late for publication. Names and birthdays must be received at least two days before the birthday.

If twins, please designate. There is no charge.

Proper first names must be submitted. Nicknames will not be published.

Progressland residents with birthdays on:

Jan. 23, 2021

Shirley Gulish

Margaret Harkleroad

Debbie Jacobs

Crystal Jones

Pastor Michael Knepp

Cathy Myers

Jim Woodling

Jan. 24, 2021

Christine English

Bob Greenawalt

Beverly Guyer

Cheri Maines

Debbie Marino

Randy Williams

Wilma Wisor

Names and birthdates may be taken to The Progress office, Clearfield, mailed to The Progress Birthday Column, P.O. Box 952, Clearfield, PA 16830 or called in to 765-7813. If leaving a message, please be sure to give the name and birth date, spell the name clearly and leave a call back number.

Tags

Trending Food Videos