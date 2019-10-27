GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks is a park located in Bloom Township at 1921 Bilger’s Rocks Rd., near the town of Grampian.
In addition to the historic rock formation, the park includes a pavilion, playground equipment, an open-air stage and a recently opened education center.
Although what is now the park had been the scene of picnics and Sunday outings early in the 20th century, for years the land sat neglected until the Bilger’s Rocks Association formed in the late 1980s and purchased the 170-acre tract of land in 1990 and immediately began cleaning up and conducting fundraisers to upgrade the property.
The most noticeable feature of the park is the sandstone formation, deposited during the Ice Age. Within the city of rock are numerous caves, crawlspaces, passageways, cliffs and arches along with many deep and shallow crevices and fissures that entice hundreds of visitors each year to explore them.
The park is home to many unusual species of plants and animals and classes from area universities and colleges come each year to study what makes them so unique.
In September, the association saw fulfillment of a long-time dream with the opening and dedication of the park’s education center. Seed money for the project was provided by the Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority and the association providing matching funds in in-kind services.
The center will be the headquarters for conducted tours, information about the rock formations and the park’s unique features and a permanent home for artifacts. A variety of environmental courses are also offered there.
Reservations for the education center may be made by calling Barb at 236-3597, or Dennis at 553-5744, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday or by emailing infobilgersrocks@gmail.com.
The education center is specifically dedicated to providing environmental education and interpretation to the community. A variety of programs increasing knowledge and awareness of the beauty and importance of the park’s natural resources are available for children, teachers, and the general public.