BIGLER — The Bigler YMCA’s annual Community Celebration and Strawberry Festival to raise funds for the free summer playground program has been cancelled for the weekend of June 26-28. The YMCA appreciates the past support the community has given the dedicated volunteers and staff to keep this program a viable entity for area youth and families, and will try to make the 2021 celebration bigger and better than ever.
The free Summer Playground Program will be holding activities including lunch from 11 a.m. to noon each day and limited planned activities from noon to 4 p.m., beginning June 29. The program will end mid-August.
Participants must be pre-registered with applications available on June 22 at the Bigler YMCA front desk. Daily temperatures will be taken, and CDC guidelines will be followed, including hourly hand washing, small group play/activities limited physical contact — they may also limit the number of participants on a daily basis if needed. Parents/guardians must drop off and pick up participants each day. Summer playground activities may be attended without a guardian for those age 8 and older. Others are encouraged to attend with proper parental guidance.
The YMCA has been blessed with financial support from the Bradford Township Supervisors and the United Way to be able to continue this program for the 71st year in a row. If you have any questions, call 857-7257.