Zack Wheeler’s right arm is a much-needed addition to the Phillies’ starting rotation.
Didi Gregorius gives the club a legitimate shortstop and infield flexibility, which could put Scott Kingery where he belongs — second base.
And, leadoff hitter Andrew McCutchen is healthy and faces the prospect of having to play no more than 60 games in a soon-to-be 34-year-old man’s body.
The biggest addition for 2020, however, will not take a swing or throw a pitch in this abbreviated season.
New manager Joe Girardi brings a wealth of what Philadelphia wants, no, commands, from its leader.
He is a three-time World Series winner as a player and the victorious World Series manager in 2009 (while wearing Yankees pinstripes). He also owns a manager of the year award.
Girardi is big on clubhouse leadership. He expects his veterans to take charge, and he will be watching to make sure.
Most of all, he has personality. His smile is infectious.
His talk of balancing discipline and player freedom has played out well previously in the nation’s toughest market — The Bronx. His ability and willingness to juggle gut instincts and analytics is craved.
The Phillies likely are another starting pitcher and productive bat away from challenging for National League supremacy. But Girardi — plus Wheeler, Gregorius and McCutchen — give fans hope that maybe something magical can happen in this shortened regular season and the franchise can reach the postseason for the first time since 2011, when it won the last of five consecutive division titles.
Of course, if Bryce Harper gets hurt, Rhys Hoskins doesn’t bounce back after a down season, or staff ace Aaron Nola is not Aaron Nola, the Phillies have no chance to compete against the Braves, Mets and defending World Series-champion Nationals.
Atlanta has all of that young talent, led by 22-year-old Ronald Acuna Jr., and a decades-long model for winning.
New York has a solid starting rotation and a couple of potential stars in Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil. Washington lost third baseman Anthony Rendon to free agency and first baseman Ryan Zimmerman plans to sit out the season, but found a way last season to win meaningful games in October so it cannot be discounted.
Can Philadelphia win enough games to pass all three for National League East supremacy? Unlikely, but maybe the Mets continue to be the Mets and the Nationals’ arms cannot overcome the two significant losses and the Phillies can sneak into the mix for one of the two wild-card berths.
But it won’t be easy.Of their 60 games, 40 will be against NL East foes and the other 20 are against the AL East, which includes perennial powers (Yankees, Red Sox) and the scrappy, pitching-rich Rays.
The Phillies were just 9-10 against the Marlins in 2019, so those games are no gimmes, either.
And, COVID-19 is the real player here. Should the virus hit a clubhouse hard or knock out a team or team’s top players, depth may become the biggest factor.
The Phillies are going to give their top two prospects — pitcher Spencer Howard and third baseman Alec Bohm — a shot this season. But it may be too much to ask them to be regular contributors — even if only for two-plus months.
Baseball often provides many surprises. The 2020 season figures to be no different.
Four teams in the NL East can hold the best hand come season’s end — assuming the coronavirus pandemic allows for all 60 games.
But if chalk holds in the division, the Phillies will not be playing October baseball for another season.