Biden regains double-digit lead in new CNN poll

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden poses for selfies with supporters during the Iowa State Fair Aug. 8, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.

 Chip Somodevilla/TNS

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Joe Biden’s front-runner margin has widened over his Democratic rivals for the party’s nomination in a new CNN poll released Tuesday.

The former vice president gained 7 percentage points from a June poll, while Senator Kamala Harris dropped the most, losing 12 points since the surge she saw in polling after the first Democratic candidate debates.

Biden has 29% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters in the poll, trailed by Senators Bernie Sanders with 15% and Elizabeth Warren with 14%. Their support has remained relatively stable.

The biggest loser was Harris, who had 17% of support in CNN’s June poll taken in the days immediately following the first Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates. She dropped to 5% in the poll released Tuesday. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also had 5%, followed by former Congressman Beto O’Rourke with 4%.

Among the rest of the field, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro scored 2%, securing his spot on the debate stage in Houston next month, as it marks his fourth such qualifying poll.

The survey was conducted for CNN by SSRS Aug. 15-18 of a random sample of 1,001 adults across the country.

The margin of error for results from the subsample of 402 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote, is plus-or-minus 6.1 points.

