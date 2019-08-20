Biden regains double-digit lead in new CNN poll

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Joe Biden’s front-runner margin has widened over his Democratic rivals for the party’s nomination in a new CNN poll released Tuesday.
The former vice president gained 7 percentage points from a June poll, while Senator Kamala Harris dropped the most, losing 12 points since the surge she saw in polling after the first Democratic candidate debates.
Biden has 29% of Democratic and Democratic-leaning registered voters in the poll, trailed by Senators Bernie Sanders with 15% and Elizabeth Warren with 14%. Their support has remained relatively stable.
The biggest loser was Harris, who had 17% of support in CNN’s June poll taken in the days immediately following the first Democratic National Committee-sanctioned debates. She dropped to 5% in the poll released Tuesday. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg also had 5%, followed by former Congressman Beto O’Rourke with 4%.
Among the rest of the field, former HUD Secretary Julián Castro scored 2%, securing his spot on the debate stage in Houston next month, as it marks his fourth such qualifying poll.
The survey was conducted for CNN by SSRS Aug. 15-18 of a random sample of 1,001 adults across the country.
The margin of error for results from the subsample of 402 Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents who are registered to vote, is plus-or-minus 6.1 points.