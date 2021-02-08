WESTOVER — In his fifth season as head coach of the Harmony girls basketball team, Sean McMullen has mastered the art of turning small numbers into a competitive team.
The Harmony Area School District is one of the smallest PIAA schools in the state. Still, McMullen has been able to take that disadvantage and turn it into wins.
A lot of schools have struggled with numbers, but the basketball-rabid community of Harmony always puts out its best product, and McMullen has been a big key to that.
The Lady Owls coach has been a coach for 12 years, coaching the Northern Cambria junior high boys basketball team before moving on to Harmony where he coached both boys and girls junior high teams. He was the junior varsity coach for three seasons before taking over the head job.
The proud father of two daughters and a newborn son, McMullen watched his mom coach softball as a youngster and was always interested in that side of the sport. He is a graduate of Cambria Heights High School, where he played basketball for two years and ran cross country for three.
McMullen sat down and took the time to answer questions for our new series spotlighting Progressland high school coaches in all sports.
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... The most rewarding part of coaching has been watching my two young daughters interact with the players. My daughters absolutely adore the players. Over the past several years, it was not uncommon to find my daughters in the student section with the team while the junior high or varsity boys were playing. They attend all the team dinners and even occasionally came to watch the girls practice (pre-pandemic).
The hardest thing about coaching is ... The hardest thing about coaching is getting each player to buy-in to their role on the team. Every athlete is unique and has different motivations for playing. Trying to balance team progress and individual progress is the most challenging part of the job.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... Love of the game. I can’t think of a place I would rather be than on the sideline of a Friday night basketball game. I have the opportunity to teach the values and life skills that my coaches instilled in me through sports. Leadership, Communication, Resiliency, Gratitude, Respect, and Sportsmanship are some of the values that I learned through sports and one of my main goals as a coach is to help prepare student athletes for life after high school.
My real job off the court is ... I teach middle school mathematics and high school economics at Harmony. Being able to coach at the same school that I work at is a huge benefit. I see my players through the day and have additional opportunities to work with each of them.
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... My mother, Mary Beth, definitely influenced me to start coaching. When I was young, she was a softball coach and I traveled to the games with her. I got to see first hand her relationship with her players and I always thought that was special and something that I wanted to pursue if I was given the opportunity.
My coaching mentor was Doug Martz. I had the opportunity to be his assistant coach for five seasons at Harmony. He pushed me to be a better coach and taught me how to successfully operate a varsity basketball program.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... Early in my second season we had a home game against Ferndale. I was prepping for the game and a couple of the freshmen came into my classroom and asked if I knew that three of the starters were out sick. That game is Harmony in a nutshell. We are typically the underdog. The six available players battled the entire game and I learned a lot about my team that night. We were down the entire game, but the team found a way and we ended up picking up a five-point win.
I also enjoy the rivalry we have with West Branch. Through my first four seasons, we split our 12 games. There have been several games that were 1-2 possession games with less than a minute to play. That type of game is always fun to coach.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... The pandemic has definitely taught me to be much more flexible and to seek the positive. We had our practice schedule paused twice. It would be easy to get caught up in all the negativity and changes that occur on a weekly basis. The players have helped me realize that it does not matter what restrictions are put in place. They want the opportunity to compete and I am very pleased that they have that opportunity.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... When I am not coaching sports I enjoy gardening, hiking & lifting. I also enjoy spending time with my wife, Kirsten, and three children (Kylie, Quinn, and Cameron).