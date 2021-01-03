Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE IS POSSIBLE INTO MONDAY MORNING... Temperatures will be close to freezing through the night and into Monday morning. Flurries and patches of drizzle are expected. There could be slippery spots on untreated surfaces where the local temperature is at or below freezing. Please use caution if you are traveling, as pavement which appears wet may actually be coated with a thin coat of ice.