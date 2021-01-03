To say that swimming is a big part of Jackie Morrison’s life would be quite the understatement.
Morrison, who is in her 32nd year as the head coach of the Clearfield swimming program, lives and breathes the sport.
When she isn’t in the pool, either teaching swimming to novices as the aquatics teacher at Clearfield High School or passing on her knowledge as the coach of a very successful program, Morrison immerses herself in the sport by reading or watching videos, trying to learn all she can about the sport she loves.
And she has been wildly successful at her craft in an area where swimming does not enjoy the same kind of interest as many other sports.
She has over 650 dual meet wins as head coach, guiding her girls teams to a mark of 312-81-2 and her boys squads to 341-49-1 record. The boys have won 29 District 9 titles, while the girls have amassed 18.
And Morrison has helped four athletes — Luke Mikesell (4), John Lytle (3), Chase Bietz (1) and Paige Mikesell (1) win nine PIAA titles.
Morrison took over the Clearfield program in 1989, the same year she accepted a teaching position at her alma mater.
But her first coaching experience was in high school when she helped her high school head coach Robert Shearer with middle school swimmers. Morrison also worked at the Clearfield Community Pool where she coached the summer swim teams for numerous years.
After graduating from IUP, Morrison was hired as an aquatic director at a State College health club. While there, she started an age group competitive team and later became the assistant coach of the State College High School swim team that trained at the health club.
After furthering her education at Penn State in physical education, she went back to Clearfield where it all started, and the rest is history.
The longtime Clearfield coach took the time to answer a few questions for the second installment of our new series spotlighting Progressland high school coaches in all sports:
The reason I enjoy coaching is ... So many teachers and coaches had a positive impact on my life. Coaching gives me the opportunity to share the life lessons I’ve learned through sports that may have a positive impact on others and help them become successful, productive adults. It’s extremely rewarding and gratifying to see our students become successful in life and even choose a similar path in education and coaching.
The hardest thing about coaching is ... For me, it’s trying to get kids to try the sport. We don’t have a junior high program so it’s tough to convince kids that it’s a great sport for just about anyone and everyone. It’s a lifelong sport with very low risk of injury. Everyone can excel at it but it does take some time to learn the strokes correctly and develop enough skills to compete, and lots of kids want to be great immediately and it just doesn’t work that way. So for me, it’s recruitment, getting kids to be patient and willing to pay their dues before experiencing success. There will be success but it won’t be overnight.
The biggest reason I continue to coach is ... I have been an athlete all my life. My parents were both athletic and supported my brother and I to do sports all year round. I liked all sports but the two that stuck with me were softball and swimming. I loved both but only had time to do one in college. Swimming was my passion so it was an easy choice. I went to school at Clearfield High School and was a swimmer and softball player all four years.
My real job out of the pool is ... I am fortunate that my day job is an aquatics teacher at CHS so I am able to teach swimming morning, noon, and night. It is my dream job!
The person(s) who influenced me to get into coaching ... My parents were huge influences in my athletic life and that support helped shape my love for sports and coaching. Remember that in the 70’s, acceptance of women in sports was still a new concept. Title IX was relatively new. So having my parents support was big. Another huge influence in my life was Robert “Baldy” Shearer. He was my teacher, my coach, my mentor. He was the biggest influence on my career choice of becoming an educator and swim coach. We are still very close till this day and I still ask for his advice and guidance.
My favorite team/season or game that stands out me is ... Every season has memorable moments for me. I’ve had teams that have enjoyed great success and other teams that have struggled. Every team has experienced the thrills of victory and every team has experienced disappointments along the way. That’s sports. But I’ve learned lessons from every single team that have helped me become a person. Wins and losses fade away, but the relationships I’ve built with these kids are forever.
Has coaching during the COVID-19 pandemic changed your coaching style ... Covid-19 has changed me forever. This journey started with cancellation of the 2020 State Meet and now has impacted the current season. We lost the beginning of training in late November and then had a few workouts only to be shut down again for 3 weeks. That is when the bulk of the training should get done and we will not get that opportunity back this season. So it will challenge me as a coach to get creative with a training plan and it will certainly challenge the swimmers to practice differently as we navigate the rest of the season.
We had some athletes choose not to swim this season and they have their reasons.
But I do want the kids who chose to continue with our program to know how grateful I am for them. It’s not easy to commit when you don’t have guarantees that there is a tomorrow. They are loyal teammates and I just pray that they enjoy the remainder of this season.
My favorite thing outside of coaching is ... I love to train and workout. I do swim workouts daily and I’m an avid runner as well. When I’m not swimming or running, I’m in the gym lifting weights. And, I love to spend time reading and studying swim videos of world class swimmers. That’s not work for me, that’s pure enjoyment. 2021 is the super bowl of swimming known as the Summer Olympics and I will be glued to the TV for that.
I also enjoy spoiling my golden retrievers, Geno and Shia.