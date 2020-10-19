ALLPORT — Since her freshman season, West Branch’s Sarah Betts, now a senior, has been a stone wall in goal.
Betts tied the single-season mark for shutouts (set by Kim Weitoish (Owens) in 2010) with eight her freshman year and equaled the record during both her sophomore and junior campaigns.
But on Monday, Betts got to have her name at the top of the record book all by herself as she collected her ninth shutout of the 2020 season to lead the Lady Warriors to a 6-0 victory over Curwensville.
“It means a lot right now,” she said. “I mainly did it for my mom. She told me it doesn’t matter if I break it or not. And that made me want to break it more.”
Betts’ mom Sue, who has been battling cancer for many years, has been in the hospital for several days and was unable to be there to watch the record-setting performance. However, Sarah wears a pink armband with her mom’s name on it during games and Sue was able to watch the games on livestreams, so she has never missed a game.
“It’s so awesome to have somebody that athletic and focused (in goal), “West Branch head coach Angie Fenush said. “She’s kicking extra points on Friday night (for the football team) and showing up Saturdays and getting shutouts. And to have the kind of focus and control she has with the things that are going on in her life is awesome.”
Betts certainly earned the shutout — stopping six shots and also intercepting a handful of dangerous crossing passes throughout the game.
“Those saves on those corners ... (Curwensville’s) Chloe Davis has a foot on her,” Fenush said. “Sarah was like Spiderwoman back there. Maybe she should switch (jerseys) from Hulk to Spiderman. It was awesome to watch. And in these kind of field conditions for a keeper ... it’s a wet, slippy ball. This field is sometimes terrible for bounces. She was focused, and just like everybody else wanted to win for the team, and she broke a record while doing it.
“And even when Sarah isn’t facing a lot of shots, she is a great vocal leader and instrumental in the shape of the team, which is such an important part of the team’s success.”
West Branch got out to an early lead when Jenna Mertz finished a short Emmie Parks cross at 2:41, tucking the ball just inside the near post.
Mertz was at it again late in the half, booting the ball by Lady Tide keeper Maura Bunnell after Lady Warrior Trinity Prestash got behind the defense, dribbled toward the post and then sent a cross to a crashing Mertz.
West Branch made it 3-0 early in the second half when Prestash was able to pass the ball between two Lady Tide defenders to the feet of Lauren Timblin, who took a quick shot right after receiving the pass to up the advantage at 46:11.
“They definitely had some nice, quick shots,” Curwensville head coach Maddie Williams said. “I think the rain was to their advantage a bit with the slick ball. It’s hard to stop a slick ball. But I was very impressed with our girls the whole way until the end. The girls didn’t stop fighting.”
Prestash gave the Lady Tide defense a little trouble later in the half.
She tried to shoot from post-to-post at a bad angle and just missed the iron, but a Curwensville defender kicked it in the net when trying to make a play on the ball at 62:08.
A little over five minutes later, Prestash was fouled in the box and converted the penalty kick to make it 5-0.
Parks finalized the scoring in the 79th minute when she finished a breakaway.
West Branch had 15 shots on goal in the game and held a 5-3 advantage on corner kicks. But Curwensville, which played the Lady Warriors tough in a 1-0 loss earlier in the season, certainly presented West Branch with a challenge.
“It was nice to see them come out and play like that because they really have some stellar athletes on their team,” Fenush said of the Lady Tide. “I think we were still able to control the game with our passing. The buildup from the defense to the midfield and to the goal was there. We had a lot of missed opportunities, but great buildup. We have to get better and putting it in the back of the net, but I think we did turn it on in the second half and had something to show for it.”
“I’m extremely proud of these girls,” Williams said. “The score is not indicative of how the game went tonight. We possessed the ball. We made a lot of passing combinations. We were in a new formation to try and help build some more offensive opportunities, while still minding our defense. I am really proud of how we played.”
But the day belonged to Betts and her defense, which she credits for helping her amass 33 career shutouts — a program record.
“The defense has definitely saved me a lot,” Betts said. “In a couple games there was a ball right on the line and they kicked it out for me when I was on the ground. I definitely couldn’t have done it without them.”
“From her freshman year with Emily White and Janessa Huff back there to the last couple years with Mariah (Hayles), Eleyna (Hanslovan), Madison (Kephart), Anna (Diviney), (Olivia) Stavola and Paige (Washic), she’s been blessed to have those people in front of her. But at the same time, they are lucky to have Sarah at that end of the field. Sometimes we forget how solid she is back there.
“She averages eight shutouts per season and this was a big one. She’s been battling for it. She probably would have had it before this year, but sometimes I make silly coaching decisions and end up losing them for her. She came out huge today, not just for the shutout, but for the team.”
West Branch improved to 13-1 with the win. The Lady Warriors travel to Moshannon Valley Wednesday.
Curwensville slipped to 6-5-1. The Lady Tide continue a tough week today, making the short trip to Clearfield for a 4 p.m. kick.
“This last week is exceptionally difficult.” Williams said. “It’s about mental fitness. You really have to have mental fitness whenever our bodies are worn down. We’ve had three games back-to-back-to-back each for the last three weeks, so its definitely a testament to our fitness and the strength of these girls that were able to keep enough bodies on the field. I’m very proud of them for the way they’ve handled themselves.”
West Branch 6, Curwensville 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Jenna Mertz, WB, (Emmie Parks), 2:41.
2. Mertz, WB, (Trinity Prestash), 34:23.
3. Lauren Timblin, WB, (Prestash), 46:11.
4. Curwensville own goal, 62:08.
5. Prestash, WB, (penalty kick), 67:28.
6. Parks, WB, (unassisted), 78:12.
Shots: Curwensville 6, West Branch 15.
Saves: Curwensville (Maura Bunnell) 10, West Branch (Sarah Betts) 6.
Corners: Curwensville 3, West Branch 5.