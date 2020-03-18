WASHINGTON (TNS) — After getting crushed in another round of presidential primary voting Tuesday, Bernie Sanders keeps pushing on — but it is unclear to where and for how long.
In a statement Wednesday morning, Sanders’ campaign manager said the senator was “assessing” what to do next, but suggested he might take some time before announcing a decision.
“The next primary contest is at least three weeks away,” Faiz Shakir, Sanders’ campaign manager, said Wednesday morning. “Sen. Sanders is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign. In the immediate term, however, he is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”
In the end, however, the Vermont senator doesn’t have many options. Every path to the nomination — short of a calamity befalling front-runner Joe Biden — has closed off. His movement seems weaker each time voters go to the polls. The coronavirus pandemic has muzzled the Sanders megaphone, making it impossible to hold the big rallies that are the lifeblood of his movement.