Bernie Sanders had a heart attack, his doctors confirm

WASHINGTON (TNS) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had a heart attack earlier this week, his campaign said Friday after he was released from a hospital in Las Vegas.
The 2020 White House hopeful was admitted to Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center on Wednesday after experiencing chest discomfort following a campaign event the previous night. On Friday, his campaign released a statement saying he “feels great” and looks “forward to getting back to work.”
The statement also included remarks from his doctors in Las Vegas, Arturo E. Marchand Jr. and Arjun Gururaj, who said Sanders was diagnosed with a “myocardial infarction.”
A myocardial infarction is another term for a heart attack.
After Sanders was taken to the hospital, two stents were placed in a blocked coronary artery, the statement said. All other arteries were normal.
Sanders had canceled his presidential campaign events until further notice after he was admitted to the hospital. His campaign did not immediately say when he will resume campaigning though it has said he intends to attend the next Democratic debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Westerville, Ohio.