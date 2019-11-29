Mike Tomlin used the word “spark” three times in his postgame interview Sunday to describe what backup quarterback Devlin Hodges brought to the Pittsburgh Steelers offense against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Two days later, at his weekly press conference, Tomlin dropped six more references to the “spark” that Hodges provided as a reason to start the undrafted free agent this weekend against the Cleveland Browns.
Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner also used the word Thursday in assessing the impact a rookie provided the Steelers offense in the 16-10 win.
Except Fichtner was talking about running back Benny Snell and not Hodges.
“Oh, man, you talk about the spark,” Fichtner said. “Now, we can talk about the real spark.”
Then, Fichtner did just that, complimenting Snell for the way he returned from a three-game absence because of knee surgery to rush for a career-high 98 rushing yards, including 63 in the fourth quarter when the Steelers took the lead for good.
“His spark (was) just in his run demeanor,” Fichtner said. “The idea of coming back from injury and not blinking from the first time he stepped on the practice field through the game. Man, he ran with strength, he ran with power. I think he’ll feel better in time.”
That time should come Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. With James Conner expected to miss his fourth game in the past five because of an aggravated shoulder injury, Snell will be in line to make his second NFL start.
Snell’s first came against the Bengals when he was among a quartet of running backs used to compile a season-high 160 rushing yards for the Steelers. Snell carried the ball a career-high 21 times, including nine in the fourth quarter when the Steelers began wearing down the Bengals defense.
“Young guys coming off an injury and performing to expectations is a really good thing,” Tomlin said. “I thought he did that. I thought he was a catalyst of some positivity in the run game, along with others.”
The Steelers also used Jaylen Samuels, Trey Edmunds and Kerrith Whyte, signed from the Chicago Bears practice squad eight days earlier, to supplement Snell as circumstances dictated. Whyte carried six times for 43 yards. Edmunds and Samuels got two carries apiece, although Samuels caught three passes.
“We were going to try and share as many reps as possible because you didn’t want to overload him,” Fichtner said about Snell. “I think the situation kind of called, and he kept begging. When he’s begging, you feel good. ... There’s a confidence level there that he shared with us.”
And, as Snell showed against the Bengals, his numbers got better as his workload increased.
“I feel like that is one of my best attributes,” Snell said. “I feel like I get better as the game goes on.”
Snell was still recovering from surgery when the Steelers and Browns met Nov. 14 in Cleveland. The Steelers were held to 58 rushing yards in a 21- loss.
Before his three-game layoff, Snell had totaled just 28 carries for 118 yards while taking a backseat to Conner and Samuels.
“He was excited to get his hands on the ball,” Fichtner said. “He handled it well, and that gives you comfort.”
Snell’s best run was on third-and-1 at the Bengals 34 with less than four minutes remaining and the Steelers trying to build on a 13-10 lead. Snell took the handoff, started up the middle and then cut outside to the left for a 21-yard gain. Chris Boswell’s 26-yard field goal hiked the lead to six points.
Snell then enabled the Steelers to run out the clock when he broke off a 13-yard run on the first play after the two-minute warning.
Snell had the awareness to stay in bounds and drop to the ground at the Bengals 4.
He did so knowing that he may have cost himself a chance at his first NFL touchdown.
“I feel like I could have bulled my way into the end zone,” Snell said.
“But I probably would have risked going out of bounds, and I didn’t want to do that.”
The unselfish nature that Snell displayed — along with his no-nonsense running style — scored points with his teammates.
“I love his tenacity,” guard Ramon Foster said.
“It’s pretty cool. It’s refreshing. I told him at practice that I love what you do. In the sense of a young guy, when he runs, good or bad, he’s jaw-jacking a little bit.
“Nothing malicious. It’s cool to see him excited to play football in this day and age when people are trying to attack the game in negative ways. He’s the way that I remember it in the sense that he’s gritty. I love it.”