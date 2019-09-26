WINDBER — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys golf team has had a pretty good year out on the links.
The Mounties finished the regular season at 27-1 and won the Mountain League title.
And even more accolades came P-O’s way on Thursday, where they had a dominant showing at the PIAA District 6 Boys AA Sectional at Windber Country Club.
Mounties Ky Bender and Brandon Singer tied for the top individual score, while P-O took the top team score by 22 strokes.
“We executed today at a high level,” P-O head coach Jordan Albright. “As a team, we never played there, which is always a bit stressful because you don’t know exactly where to map your shots out.”
Bender and Singer each finished the event, which was stopped for weather for over an hour, with a 73.
“Ky and Brandon played exceptional today and were co-champions for sections, which is cool to see,” Albright said.
Teammate Chad Frank was tied for 10th with an 81.
Keegan Soltis and Jake Vaux each had an 83 on the day to round out the scoring for the Mounties.
Philipsburg-Osceola scored a 310. Bishop McCort was second with a 332.
“We played great golf at Iron Masters Country Club on Tuesday, as well as at sectionals today and we will need to continue to play well next week,” Albright said. “Tyrone has been a tough team all year long, as well as both Bishop McCort and West Shamokin. We will need to play our best again Tuesday.”
A total of 26 golfers and four teams from the sectional will compete at the District 6 Class AA Championships on Tuesday at the Scotch Valley Country Club in Hollidaysburg. First tee times begin at 10 a.m.
District 6 Class AA Sectional
at Windber Country Club
AA Individual scores
Top 30 and ties advance
1. (tie) Ky Bender, PO, 73 and Brandon Singer, PO 73. 3. Zach Ramach, BM, 76. 4. Trey Heffelfinger, MU, 77. 5. Lukas Cascino, BM, 78. 6. Eric Spencer, WS, 79. 7. (tie) Isaac Beidbalson, LV, John Rankin, LV, Brian Walwro, CC, 80. 10. (tie) Gregory Caldwell, PC, Chad Frank, PO, Andon Suchan, H 81. 13. (tie) Mason Baker, C, A.J. Marasco, BG, Jack McCullough, Jake Taylor, T, 82. 17. (tie) Luke Brooks, T, Keegan Soltis, PO, Jake Vaux, PO, 83. 20. Cole Edwards, BM, 84. 21. (tie) Ryan Jones, LV, Brent McNeel, T, Derek Stafford, NC, Nate Zik, WS, 86. 25. (tie) Gunnar Elliott, LV, Evan Ober, HC, Brodie O’Donnel, PC, Ian Vilcek, HC, 87. 29. Luke Barnhart, BEA, Tanner Fogle, PC, Jon McCall, FH, 88.
Team Scores
1. Philipsburg-Osceola 310. 2. Bishop McCort 322. 3. Tyrone 336. 4. West Shamokin 338.