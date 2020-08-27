Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.