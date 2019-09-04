The Corner Concert Series will be ending the 2019 season with praise and worship by “Bema” this Friday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.
Proceeds from the 2019 Corner Concert Series benefit You Are Worthy women’s ministry. The focus of this new local organization is “Women Empowering Women.” Information can be found on Facebook. Also, you can support them by going to mynewmerch.com.
Live, local music happens every Friday night from Memorial Day to Labor Day in Shaw Park on the corner of E. Market & Front Streets in downtown Clearfield.