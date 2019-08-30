FLINTON — Weeks one and two were polar opposites for the Glendale football team.
Glendale dominated the line of scrimmage in the season opener, pounding out nearly 400 yards of offense in a 26-14 over Williamsburg.
The Vikings found themselves on the other side of the stat sheet in their home opener Friday as perennial Inter-County Conference power Bellwood-Antis got the better of Glendale on both sides of the ball.
Bellwood rolled up 411 yards on offense and held the Vikings to just 80 yards on its way to a 48-0 win.
“Obviously, Bellwood’s the cream of the ICC, along with a couple other teams,” Glendale coach Spank Trexler said. “We knew it would be a tough challenge. They have a great program, great coaching staff. We’ve just have to stay focused and get better every day.”
After Bellwood lost a fumble near midfield on its opening possession, the Blue Devils found the end zone seven straight times after that.
Bellwood put together a 12-play, 69-drive on its second possession for a 7-0 first quarter lead then tacked on three more touchdowns in the second for a 28-0 advantage.
The Blue Devils got a short TD run from Zach Mallon early in the quarter then Trevor Miller hit Mallon along the Bellwood sideline for a 36-yard catch and run that moved the BA advantage to 21-0.
Glendale got its first first down of the game on the ensuing drive on a 15-yard completion from Garret Misiura to Seth Dudurich then moved the ball into Bellwood territory on Misiura’s 26-yard pass to Baine Seilhamer.
Bellwood held on fourth down, however, and took over on downs.
The Devils ended the first half with an 11-play, 86-yard drive. John Kost scored on a 2-yard run with 14 seconds left on the clock for a 28-0 halftime lead.
“We challenge our offensive and defensive lines every week. We tell them that they need to move the line of scrimmage,” BA coach Nick Lovrich said. “Our guys work really hard on their conditioning and in the weight room. They move pretty well for big guys.”
Bellwood’s starters put up one more touchdown early in the third quarter before the reserves took over and finished out the game.
Glendale running back/linebacker Cory Johnston suffered an injury in practice during the week and did not play beyond the first quarter.
“The injury happened Thursday and we had to redo a lot of stuff,” Trexler said. “He’s the heart and soul of our team from a physical strength standpoint. We tried to put him in a position on defense where he didn’t have to run as much, but it didn’t work out.”
After completing just one pass in his first start at quarterback last week, Misiura had a little more success throwing the ball, completing 6-of-11 passes for 82 yards despite facing constant pressure.
“He’s did a good job throwing the ball, but it all starts up front,” Trexler said. “When he’s not getting time and getting pressured, it’s tough.”
Glendale falls to 1-1, 0-1 in the ICC. The Vikings host Everett next week.