PORT MATILDA — The Philipsburg-Osceola and Clearfield boys golf teams finished fifth and sixth, respectively, on Thursday at the Philipsburg Elks Country Club during a Mountain League meet hosted by P-O.
The Mounties’ Jake Vaux had his team’s lowest score of the day, carding a 93. Chad Frank was one stroke behind, while Oliver Harpster and Logan Phillipi each shot a 104.
For the Bison, Ryan Gearhart had the low round with a 95. Matt Pallo and Luke Roach each shot a 104, while Adam Miller carded 115.
Clearfield is now 5-10 on the season and travels to Brookville today to face the Raiders at the Pinecrest Country Club.
Philipsburg-Osceola (3-4) travels to Bellwood-Antis on Tuesday.
Bellefonte—347
Keith Hamilton 83, Isaac Bloom 84, Gavin Fravel 90, Davis Corman 90. Others: Joe Bruni 94, Evan Baughler 104.
Tyrone—356
Jake Taylor 84, R.J. Royer 85, Cassidy Miksich 92, Cyrus Albert 95. Others: Hannah Long 128.
Central—359
Jerry Brumbaugh 88, Jonah Snowberger 89, Griffin Snowberger 89, Nick Baum 93. Others: Jacob Dick 98, Tyler Oakes 99.
Huntingdon—376
Ryan Marshall 84, Andon Suchan 97, Brady Handy 97, Jordan Houck 98. Will Guyer-Wright 110, Levi Shope 116.
Philipsburg-Osceola—395
Jake Vaux 93, Chad Frank 94, Oliver Harpster 104, Logan Phillipi 104. Ohters: Colby Hahn 111, Zach Kolbe 116.
Clearfield—418
Ryan Gearhart 95, Matt Pallo 104, Luke Roach 104, Adam Miller 115. Others: Alex Lansberry 119, Ethan Evilsizor 124.
Bald Eagle Area—421
Luke Barnhart 93, Wyatt McClain 101, Ayden Jadon 116, Noah Foltz 120. Others: Sutton Thompson 121, Heath Basalla 128.
Penns Valley—462
Logan Jones 105, Justin Darlington 113, Richie Butler 121, Calvin Grenoble 123. Others: Cameron Kubalak 127, Nicholas Cain 135.