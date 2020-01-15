BELLEFONTE — The Clearfield girls basketball team got off to a slow start Wednesday evening against host Bellefonte, falling behind 17-4 before dropping a 60-38 decision to the Lady Raiders.
Olivia Bender and Emma Hipps each netted 10 points to lead the Lady Bison.
Clearfield dropped to 2-11 overall and 1-6 in the Mountain League.
The Lady Bison travel to Bald Eagle Area on Friday.
Clearfield—38
Durandetta 3 0-0 8, Ky. VanTassel 0 0-0 0, Hipps 4 2-4 10, Bender 4 2-2 10, Miller 2 0-2 4, Fedder 0 2-2 2, Alt 1 0-0 2, Ryen 0 1-2 1, Kitchen 0 0-0 0, Ki. VanTassel 0 1-3 1. Totals: 14 8-15 38.
Bellefonte—60
Smith 2 0-0 4, Gardner 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 2-2 8, Neff 3 2-2 8, Tice 5 1-4 14, Rossman 0 0-0 0, Corman 3 0-2 6, DeHaas 6 4-5 16, Kerr 0 2-2 2, Aviles 0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0 0-0 0, Rados 0 0-0 0, Kopcha 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 11-17 60.
Three-pointers: Durandetta 2; Tice.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 4 16 7 11—38
Bellefonte 17 24 11 8—60