Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 28:16-20; Acts 2:43-47; and Romans 12
At this time of year, in addition to the gradual change in weather, another way we know Fall is here is because football season has started. From the NFL to colleges, area high schools, and also junior high and pee wee and even flag football, the games have begun! And along with the teams comes an all supporting cast helping these games to happen: coaches, cheerleaders, bands, drill and flag teams, fans, officials, parents, students, booster clubs, stadium and playing field personnel, sports reporters, etc.
But the season of Fall for our churches should also be an exciting time. How often do we ever think of ourselves in the church as being on Jesus’ team? Practice and preparation include worship, prayer, Bible study, and fellowship. The practice fields are the many local churches where we are readied to take the field to serve and proclaim the Gospel to the world in the places we go and the people we see and the circumstances we encounter.
On ESPN, there have been a series of programs celebrating and highlighting the history of college football since its birth in 1869 – 150th anniversary! Players and coaches from the early days up to the present are remembered as well as the history and development of the rules and the game itself.
We can say that the members of that first team roster called by Jesus were his 12 disciples and then some 120 men and women present at the speaking of Jesus’ Great Commission and later on the Day of Pentecost.
They were told there would be ample “playing time” for all team members so Jesus was not expecting them to just sit on the sidelines and watch while a few took the field to preach, teach, witness, serve, and heal. Everyone is expected to be in the game.
Today, we are Christ’s team in our various churches and communities of faith and even our small groups and study and fellowship gatherings. We share a common team name, “The Church of our Lord, Jesus Christ.” Many, however, still think that most of the work of the church – like evangelism, for example – is done by the minister and a few team members who seem closer to God and have more time than the rest of us.
But take Sunday worship, for example, even then the minister and/or lay leaders do not do all the work. It takes many persons to greet guests, give rides to church, prepare and pass out worship bulletins and church information, remember and share prayer needs, prepare communion trays for the Lord’s Supper, collect and count the offering, play and sing the music, keep the nursery, provide snacks for fellowship, teach Sunday School for all ages, greet and contact visitors, and so much more!
Every Lord’s Day must be a team effort as well as everything else that happens in the life of the church from teaching to service to pastoral care to planning and witness.
So this Fall, as many of us enjoy supporting our favorite football teams each week, may we also evaluate how our various God-given gifts, talents, energy, material resources, time, love, and prayers can be used on the most important team of all – Christ’s Church!