NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — It’s the fourth inning of an early July game between the New Britain Bees and the Sommerset Patriots of the Atlantic League, and Bees pitcher Giovanni Soto delivers a pitch.
“That’s a strike,” color commentator Bryce Weiler says.
Weiler was born without sight, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming an announcer for the Bees and starting a charity, The Beautiful Lives Project, that helps create programs for disabled people.
So how did Weiler know it was a strike? The secret, this time, is the Patriots’ broadcaster, who’s sitting in the booth next door and can be heard around the window.
Throughout the game — or on this warm night, a doubleheader — Weiler interjects during play-by-play announcer Bryan Schwartz’s commentary, providing background on players from both teams.
He calls about 20-25 Bees games a season, usually with Mike Mohr but now with Schwartz while Mohr takes some time off.
Weiler has an office downstairs, and he spends lots of time reading everything he can about Atlantic League players.
“I’ll memorize when they got drafted, what their siblings do, if their father has done something interesting, what their nickname might have been,” he said. “But not a lot of players have articles written about them.”
Schwartz said he’s constantly surprised by how much knowledge Weiler has about the game and the players. During the broadcast, he’ll mention all sorts of things, like the last time a player played in an MLB game or what a team needs to focus on in the final inning of a game. And he does all this without being able to see the game.
“I know he’s been around the game a while. He’s been around the Bees for a few years,” Schwartz said. “Just being around the game of baseball, he knows every single player in the Atlantic League. … It’s just so impressive. I don’t know how he does it.”
Weiler lives in Illinois but comes to New Britain during the summer for the Bees’ season. He has a good relationship with Bees part-owner Anthony Iacovone and has created a number of programs through his charity. One program involves bringing people with disabilities on the field before Bees games, where they can play Wiffle ball and interact with Bees players and staffers.
The Beautiful Lives Project also has programs in other states, and Weiler has connections with people across the country. He helped make the Baltimore Orioles the first MLB team to wear braille on their jerseys, among many other accomplishments through his charity.
Bees general manager Brad Smith said Weiler feels like part of the Bees’ “family,” and everyone is happy to have him around the team.
“When he got here, we also found out that his passion was to be in the broadcast booth,” Smith said. “So when he gets done with his events on the field, he helps out with the play-by-play guy. And he really works hard at it. He studies all the stats, and that’s really what he interjects with. All the guys he’s worked with had a good time with him.”