Brett Keisel still would’ve spent 13 years in the NFL, all of them in Pittsburgh, still been an affable defensive end and still helped the Steelers win two Super Bowls.
But in 2010, Keisel’s career took on a new life. “The Diesel” became “The Beard” and a local sports persona was born. A decade later, Keisel is saying farewell to one chapter of his facial hair’s luscious legacy.
The 10th and final “Shear Da Beard” event is set for Thursday night at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Warrendale. Keisel’s annual public shaving of his legendary beard has raised money over the years for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, and while he’s not going anywhere, he felt the time was right to close this chapter of his post-football life.
“No, this does not mean I’m going to vanish,” Keisel, who makes his home here, said with a laugh Thursday morning. “I’ll be around, my beard will be around; this just means we’re kind of recognizing the great efforts and work the Steeler community, the beard community has done, my teammates and friends and family. Just recognizing the last 10 years. There won’t be any more public shearing, so it’s a great celebration to cap it off.”
The “final cut” is another sold-out affair for what Keisel claimed will be a “Yinz-splosion” of a night. Performing on stage will be the aptly named country singer Brett Kissel, Steelers part-owner Thomas Tull’s Ghost Hounds band and, to close it out, Pittsburgh icon Donnie Iris.
Celebrity beard-shavers always include a bevy of Steelers players and coaches, past and present, and Keisel’s swan song should be no different.
“Teammates like to surprise me, so I’m sure there might be some pop-up moments,” he teased.
Keisel admitted that his unique beard has “definitely been an animal of its own” and fondly remembers how other local sports figures have occasionally joined him in growing out their own facial hair. He couldn’t go without mentioning the latest eye-catching Steelers look, that of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was at the West Virginia basketball game Wednesday night showing off a face that clearly hasn’t encountered a razor since well before his season-ending injury in September.
“Yeah, I think he’s taken on the beard,” Keisel joked. “It’s funny, he sent me that picture last night and I said, ‘The coonskin hat looks great on you.’ I think he’s just having fun with it. It was kind of a superstition-type deal when I grew mine out, and I think he’s doing it the same way with his recovery.
“It’s been a ton of fun. Really, there’s not a lot to it — you just don’t shave. I’m grateful for it, I’m grateful for the people that have supported it all these years.”
Now that Keisel doesn’t have to begin the process of re-growing it for another momentous removal a year from now, he plans on experimenting. Goatee, perhaps. Maybe some mutton chops.
For now, though, he’ll spend his final hours leading up to the barber’s chair as he usually does, with “a lot of stroking, a lot of looking in the mirror” to admire his “scarf” for the wintertime. But it’s actually the process of losing that beard that has warmed Keisel for the past 10 years.
“At the end of the day, it’s all about raising money for the great kids, great doctors and nurses at Children’s Hospital,” he said. “At the end of the day, that’s what I’m most proud of.
“Just a big thank you to the Pittsburgh community, thank you for their support for me when I was playing, their support for this event. I appreciate Pittsburgh because we show up for each other.”